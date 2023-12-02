Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 959.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 501,774 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Westlake by 420.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after buying an additional 493,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Westlake Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $98.05 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

