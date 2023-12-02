WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of WideOpenWest worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after purchasing an additional 266,005 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Insider Transactions at WideOpenWest

In other news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.45.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.43 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

