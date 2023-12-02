W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,509 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTI. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 48,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 51.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 115,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 253,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on W&T Offshore from $8.50 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.72. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

