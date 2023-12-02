Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XENE. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

