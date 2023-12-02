Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading Up 0.9%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.89) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.77). Approximately 12,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($13.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Yü Group from GBX 1,208 ($15.26) to GBX 1,415 ($17.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,108.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 878.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy data insights and analytics, green electricity, and carbon neutral gas.

