Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $207.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,438 shares of company stock worth $14,398,274 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

