Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.18.

ZS stock opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $207.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total transaction of $735,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,438 shares of company stock worth $14,398,274. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

