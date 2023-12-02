Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.18.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $207.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total value of $735,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,438 shares of company stock worth $14,398,274. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

