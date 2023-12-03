1,319 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Worm Capital LLC

Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. BlackRock makes up 0.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.08.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $756.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

