133,367 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $147,400,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $11.33 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

