1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 342,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth $37,005,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at about $8,525,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Up 2.3 %

ATS opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATS Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

ATS Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

