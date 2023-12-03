1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,178 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $154.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.24.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

