1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.84 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.