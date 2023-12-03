1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE AQN opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.216 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.