1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 386,317 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $415.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

