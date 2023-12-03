1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $19.44 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,394 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

