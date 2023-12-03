1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $132.67 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.