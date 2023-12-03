1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,440 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.64% of NexGen Energy worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in NexGen Energy by 289.3% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,148,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NYSE NXE opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.86. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

