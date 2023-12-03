1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $276.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

