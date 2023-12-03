1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.44% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 4.4 %

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -624.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBU. Scotiabank set a $27.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Desjardins set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.