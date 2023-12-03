25,000 Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $749,131.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at $32,503,240.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 194,610 shares of company stock worth $1,247,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

