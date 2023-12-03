250,600 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $71.27 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

