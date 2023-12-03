4,433 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,678,610,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after acquiring an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $571,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $341.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.47. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.74 and a 12-month high of $399.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.