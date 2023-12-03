50,000 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 454,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,780. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

