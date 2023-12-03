502 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $25.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $505.15.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

