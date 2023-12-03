59,635 Shares in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.77% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth $6,078,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth $2,351,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth $1,329,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth $864,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth $860,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

APRJ opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.