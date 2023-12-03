62,400 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $230.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

