79,441 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Truist Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $33.27 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.51.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

