80,000 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,000. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.5% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,224,000 after buying an additional 46,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,138. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

