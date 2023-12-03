8,682 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

