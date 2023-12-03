910 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $295.48. 574,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

