9,914 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.32. 24,267,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,753,716. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

