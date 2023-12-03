ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $749,221.04

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $749,221.04 and approximately $23.44 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000752 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $36.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

