Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.