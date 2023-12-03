Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Shares of ASO opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

