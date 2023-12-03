Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $4.09. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 76,611 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXDX

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,249,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 220,646 shares during the period.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.