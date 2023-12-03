Act Two Investors LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 43.6% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 6,207,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,658 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 147.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 125,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 254,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 421.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 448,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,686,000 after purchasing an additional 362,547 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $313,130,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

