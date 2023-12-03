AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,906 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.49. 2,129,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

