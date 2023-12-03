Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.93. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.19 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.60% and a negative net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

