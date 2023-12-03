Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 20th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $14.86 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 278.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after buying an additional 2,037,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 43.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,188,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 972,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,565,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 920,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

