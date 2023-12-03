Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,076 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,008 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.