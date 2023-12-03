Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,759 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $133.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,267,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,753,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

