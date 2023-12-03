Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 121.1% during the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.6% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 6,207,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,987,000 after buying an additional 1,883,658 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 147.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 125,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 254,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

