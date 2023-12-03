AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

