American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get American States Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.42. American States Water has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.