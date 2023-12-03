Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $356.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.92. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

