Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

