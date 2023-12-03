Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FirstCash by 46.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.8 %

FCFS stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $113.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.72.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $3,803,114.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,778,882 shares in the company, valued at $681,006,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $3,803,114.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,778,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,006,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,235 shares of company stock valued at $49,156,034. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

