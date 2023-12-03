Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $1,551,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

