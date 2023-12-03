Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $75.14.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

